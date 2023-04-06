 Mira Bhayandar: Miffed over 'short haircut', 13-year-old boy jumps to death from 16th floor
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Miffed over 'short haircut', 13-year-old boy jumps to death from 16th floor

Mira Bhayandar: Miffed over 'short haircut', 13-year-old boy jumps to death from 16th floor

After his hair was cut short, the teenage boy committed suicide by jumping from the bathroom window of his 16th-floor flat in Bhayandar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: Miffed over 'short haircut', 13-year-old boy jumps to death from 16th floor | PTI

In a bizarre incident reported from Maharashtra's Bhayandar, a 13-year-old boy committed suicide by jumping from the bathroom window of his 16th-floor flat after he was upset over his 'short haircut'.

After his hair was cut short, the teenage boy committed suicide by jumping from the bathroom window of his 16th-floor flat in Bhayandar.

The boy's outrage over his haircut drove him to commit suicide. The incident has shocked the local community, and the Navghar police have filed an accidental death report and launched an investigation into the case.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Former LoP at PMC Pritam Mhatre demands foreign travellers to be tested for COVID-19

Mumbai: Former LoP at PMC Pritam Mhatre demands foreign travellers to be tested for COVID-19

'Don't panic but exercise caution': PMC on rising COVID-19 cases

'Don't panic but exercise caution': PMC on rising COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra: Nagpur woman threatens to strip outside nightclub, creates ruckus after being denied...

Maharashtra: Nagpur woman threatens to strip outside nightclub, creates ruckus after being denied...

Mira Bhayandar: Miffed over 'short haircut', 13-year-old boy jumps to death from 16th floor

Mira Bhayandar: Miffed over 'short haircut', 13-year-old boy jumps to death from 16th floor

Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach Road extension project moves ahead; to be connected with Airoli-Mulund...

Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach Road extension project moves ahead; to be connected with Airoli-Mulund...