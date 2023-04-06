Mira Bhayandar: Miffed over 'short haircut', 13-year-old boy jumps to death from 16th floor

In a bizarre incident reported from Maharashtra's Bhayandar, a 13-year-old boy committed suicide by jumping from the bathroom window of his 16th-floor flat after he was upset over his 'short haircut'.
After his hair was cut short, the teenage boy committed suicide by jumping from the bathroom window of his 16th-floor flat in Bhayandar.
The boy's outrage over his haircut drove him to commit suicide. The incident has shocked the local community, and the Navghar police have filed an accidental death report and launched an investigation into the case.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)