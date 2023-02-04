Mira Bhayandar: MBVV’s crime detection rate over 85% in 2022 | Representaitve Image

Mira Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have achieved an overall crime detection rate of 85 per cent in 2022 which is a significant increase of 10 per cent as compared to around 76 percent registered in 2021.

From 67 per cent in 2017 to 85 per cent in 2022, the crime detection rate has gone up by 18 per cent in the past five years. A cursory glance on the comparative details in context to crime related statistics show that the detection rate of murder cases had increased from 90 percent in 2020 to 100 percent in 2021.

Case solving timeline

While 47 out of the 52 cases of murders reported in 2021 were solved from 1 January to 31, December-2021 all 38 cases were cracked during the corresponding period in 2022. While the number of chain snatching cases have gone down from 113 in 2021 to 41 in 2022, the detection rate in this category has dipped to 56 per cent from 66 per cent.

“The majority of FIRs registered are related to property and body offences. Our detections units attached to the police stations and all crime branch units are always on alert mode. Apart from a well-oiled informer network and surveillance system, the thrust has been on immediate investigations. We will strive to further improve the detection as well as conviction rate.” said DCO (Crime)- Avinash Ambure. Notably, the total number of cybercrime complaints received by the cell has leaped by more than three times from 794 in 2021 to 2,738 in 2022. Officials from the cybercrime unit attached to the MBVV have recovered more than Rs 91.94 lakh lost by victims from 1 January to 31, December-2022. In 2021, the figures stood at Rs 28.80 lakh.

The government had elevated the existing rural format of the Thane and Palghar police to a combined MBVV in October, 2020. The MBVV commissionerate started off with limited manpower and resources including 13 police stations, two traffic units and a few other branches. Gradually, the number of police stations falling under the MBVV commissionerate jurisdiction increased to 16.

