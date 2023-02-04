Mira Bhayandar: Illegal constructions in MBMC limits, politicians protest

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has been accused of turning blind towards illegal constructions that have come up in the twin city.

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena legislator, Pratap Sarnaik and BJP’s local media in-charge Bharat Mishra have also pointed out corruption and freehand of the MBMC for illegal constructions.

Slum mafia prevailed in the region

Vast stretches of land have been grabbed by the local slum mafia to illegally build single-room tenements in the region. It has been alleged that most of the tenements are being sold or rented out by slumlords to illegal immigrants and anti-social elements.

The illegal huts which have mushroomed mostly on the forest, tribal and private no-development landallegedly have the blessings of local politicians who are said to be hand-in-glove with the slum mafia.

Pratap Sarnaik wrote to Municipal Commissioner

In a letter to the Municipal Commissioner, Sarnaik stated that bars, lodges, studios, slum clusters and chawls are being illegally constructed in his constituency with the help of some corrupt officials.

The Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena legislator, said, “We are glad that the civic administration is bagging awards from the state and central governments, but at the same time it’s beyond logic thatillegal constructions are being allowed to flourish. Another point of concern is the use of repairing permission as a tool to carry out illegal constructions by adding multiple floors to structures sans foundations”.

Sarnaik had also moved a call-to-attention motion in the state assembly against the illegal constructions.

Mishra held protest outside civic office

Mishra also held a protest outside the Municipal Commissioner’s office againstthe highhandedness and corruption prevailing in allotting tenders in a biased manner.

“If the civic administration does not mend its ways then we willintensify our agitation,” the BJP member said. However, the civic officials claimed that they are keeping a tab on illegalities and frequently launching demolition drives to raze unauthorized structures.

