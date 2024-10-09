 Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Traffic Department Cracks Down On Illegally Parked & Abandoned Vehicles; Penalties Issued
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

Mira Bhayandar: The traffic department ( Kashimira division) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) has launched an offensive against vehicles parked in No Parking Zones and those that are found abandoned in public places causing obstruction to pedestrians and smooth traffic movement.

In response to complaints by local residents, personnel from the traffic department led by police sub-inspector Sayajirao Mohite penalised three vehicles including two junked ambulances and a four-wheeler tagged with a Maharashtra Police logo which was gathering dust right under a No Parking sign board located on a narrow and congested road near the government run-Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Civil Hospital in Bhayandar (west) at around 11 am on Wednesday.

About The Action Taken By The Traffic Department

The action was taken under section 122 Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 which prohibits leaving a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition or abandoning it in a public place.  Leaving a vehicle at rest in any public place in such a way as to cause or likely to cause danger, obstruction or undue inconvenience to other road users is an offence. Apart from recovering the penalty, such vehicles can be towed away by traffic police and charged for towing as well.

As a part of the 'one state, one e-challan' initiative by the government aimed at integrating traffic law enforcement projects across the state, the traffic police personnel are armed with e-challan devices supported by global positioning system (GPS) feature which enables the e-challan system to collect fines from traffic rules violators on the spot. However, fines that have remained unpaid have exceeded Rs.1 crore in the past couple of years.

