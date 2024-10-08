Mira-Bhayandar: 35-Year-Old Notorious Goon Held For Defying Externment Orders In Mira Road

35-year-old notorious goon arrested in Mira Road for defying externment orders | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mira Bhayandar: The central crime unit (CCU) attached to the Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a notorious goon identified as-Salim Mohammed Haroon (25) for illegal entering into the city limits by defying externment (tadipar) orders.

Haroon who has multiple offences including-robbery, break-ins and assault registered against him at the Uttan coastal and Kashimira police station. After getting bail in the cases, he was served with a show cause notice under section 109 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which mandates execution of a bond as a security for good behaviour.

However, Haroon failed to mend his ways and was booked for his involvement in another offence committed by him under the jurisdiction of the Kashimira police station.

Convinced that his presence was an invitation to law and order problems, DCP (Zone I) issued an order in accordance with section 56 (1) (a) (b) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 on 31, August, 2024 externing Haroon from the limits of Thane, Palghar, Mumbai (city) and Mumbai (suburban) for a period of two years.

A patrolling team from the CCU led by assistant police inspector- Nitin Bendre spotted Haroon near a mosque in Mira Road and took him into custody on Tuesday. After duly verifying the validity of externment orders, the team arrested Haroon and slapped an additional offence against him under section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951 at the Kashimira police station for entering without permission from an area to which it has been directed upon to remove himself. Further investigations were underway.