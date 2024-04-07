 Mira- Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests Duo Selling Liquor From Grocery Store, Case Registered
The accused confessed that they procured the liquor from a nearby wine shop and sold it at an extra charge of Rs.10 per bottle.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Representational Image | File

The Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested two people who were caught red handed while selling liquor from a general grocery store in Bhayandar (west) on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the team swooped down at the store located near the Ganesh Dewal Nagar- a sprawling slum cluster in Bhayandar (west).

The team caught the accused including the shop owner identified as- Choudaram Dhanaram Choudhary (28) and his accomplice-Mohammed Sattar Hanif (24) red handed as they were selling the liquor to two customers. Upon checking the premises, the police found bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), country liquor and bottles of beer worth nearly Rs. 10,000. When questioned, the duo failed to furnish any documents authenticating the legality of selling liquor.

Police Crack Down On Liquor Racket Amidst Lok Sabha Elections

The police team seized the consignment and booked an offence under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949 against the duo at the Bhayandar police station. The accused confessed that they procured the liquor from a nearby wine shop and sold it at an extra charge of Rs.10 per bottle to tipplers residing in a sprawling slum cluster which is located close to the grocery store, police said.

Further investigations were underway.  Ever since the model code of conduct came into force from 16, March for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the MBVV police have cracked the whip on the illegal activities in the region. 

