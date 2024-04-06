Mira-Bhayandar: Thief Returns Stolen Bag To Its Owner, Steals Over Rs. 4 Lakh Through Illicit Transactions

Representative Image |

In an unusual case of theft-cum-cyber fraud, a 44-year-old businessman who runs a courier agency in Bhayandar lost more than Rs. 4 lakh after an unidentified thief robbed his bag and siphoned off the money by using his debit and credit cards. Interestingly, the thief personally came and returned the bag to its owner. In his complaint to the police, the businessman stated that he had gone to participate in a cricket tournament organised by his housing society at a private turf in Bhayandar (west). He kept his bag containing his wallet, credit/debit cards, mobile phone, Aadhaar card and Rs.1,000 cash near the boundary line of the playground.

The Stolen Bag Returned To Its Owner

When he returned, the bag was missing. After a futile search, he dialled his own number from his friends’ mobile phone. The person on the other end promptly received his call and claimed that he had mistakenly taken the bag and would come and return it within 30 minutes. An unidentified person arrived at the spot in an auto-rickshaw with the bag only after three hours. The complainant thanked him after finding all the contents in the bag, including the cash intact.

Thief's Return Leads To Digital Theft

However, a few hours later, the complainant was shocked to learn that the password lock of the mobile phone had been changed. He then checked his email account and found that Rs.4.04 lakh had been siphoned off from his credit and debit cards. The thief had apparently received the call and assured to return, so that the owner did not cancel or block the cards, giving ample opportunity to copy crucial data and execute the fraudulent transactions.

An offence under section 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered in this context at the Bhayandar police station on Thursday. Further investigations were on.