Mira- Bhayandar: EOW Arrests NCP Leader Mohan Patil After 5 Years In Midday Meal Scam

Former executive chairman of the Abhinav Shetkari Shikshan Mandal-Mohan Patil was finally arrested on Friday by the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on alleged charges of misappropriation of funds, mismanagement, embezzlement of grants released by the state government for the midday meal scheme.

Notably, it took nearly five years for the Bombay High Court to reject the anticipatory bail application (ABA) of two trustees of the public charitable trust including Patil and accountant-Prashant Patil. While Prashant Patil was arrested after the ABA was rejected last month, Mohan Patil who is alo a NCP leader was on the run. "Mohan Patil has been arrested and remanded to three days police custody after he was produced before the district sessions court, Thane. " confirmed DCP (Crime)- Avinash Ambure.

Goddev Village Educational Institution Case

The matter is related to an educational institution run by the trust in the Goddev village area of Bhayandar (east). The complaint against the managing committee alleging rampant corruption was filed by one of the members- Ashok Patil in 2018.

However, after much dilly-dallying the Navghar police station finally registered an offence against Mohan Patil, Naresh Patil and three others under sections 120B, 198, 199, 200, 205, 420, 467, 468, 471, 472, 477A of the IPC, following an order from the Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Thane on 21, July, 2018.

Mohan Patil's Anticipatory Bail Application In Bombay High Court

After the lower court rejected their ABA on 5, April, 2019, the accused sought relief from the high court on 10 April, 2019 which granted an ad-interim relief. However, the disposal of the ABA continued to remain pending for a period of nearly five years.

Notably, the lawyers had taken dates from the court 32 times on behalf of the accused citing various reasons. Ashok Patil then filed a special leave petition (criminal) before the Apex Court. After a hearing on the petition on 25, January 2024, the Apex Court condoned the delay while requesting the high court to take up the matter expeditiously. Subsequently, the high court rejected the ABA of Mohan Patil and Prashant Patil on 24, February, 2024.