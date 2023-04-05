Mira Bhayandar: MBVV cops nab wife, paramour for husband's murder

Mumbai Crime: MBVV cops nab wife, paramour for husband's murder | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: Three days after they found the body of a 32-year-old man from a quarry in the Waghralpada area of Vasai (east), the crime detection unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested a 24-year-old woman and her paramour on charges of murdering her husband.

According to the police, the body of the deceased who has been identified as Sunil kumar Munnilal Dubey (32) was recovered at around 8 am on March 31. Initially a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for accidental death was reregistered at the local police station.

Victim died of strangulation and head injuries

However, the autopsy reports revealed an unnatural death as Dubey had died due to strangulation and head injuries, following which the case was converted into section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The crime detection team under the supervision of ACP- Chandrakant Jadhav started investigating the matter.

The team learnt that the wife of the deceased identified as Munnidevi Sunil Kumar Dubey (24) was having an illicit relationship with a person Sanjaykumar Chandreshwar Prasad (24). Both were taken into custody for questioning. After sustained interrogations, the accused confessed to their crime.

Accused served liquor to Dubey & pushed him from the hill

Further investigations revealed that the accused duo had hatched a conspiracy to kill Dubey who was apparently objecting to their illicit relationship. They served liquor to Dubey and took him to the quarry where they pushed him from the hill. After realising that Dubey had survived the fall, they went down and strangled him to death. The accused have been remanded to custody.