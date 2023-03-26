Mumbai: 2 held for murdering Chembur based man | representative pic

Mumbai: The Govandi Police has arrested two people for allegedly murdering a Chembur-based man. The incident happened on March 19, when the victim, Shubhash Gupta, his son Vishnu Gupta and one of their workers, Rohan Rupnath Gupta, was at Subhash’s shop, near Acharya College in the Chembur area.

Accused started verbal fight in victim's shop

At around 9.15 pm, the two accused, identified as Anshu Shubhash Chandra Gupta, 22, and Narendra Vijendra Singh, 22, both residents of Delhi, came to the shop and started verbally attacking the victim and his son. The verbal fight turned violent with Anshu picking up a knife and stabbing the father and son, leaving them both severely injured. After the attack, both fled the scene while Rohan, the worker, called the police and an ambulance. While Vishu survived after receiving treatments, Shubhash, after being in the hospital for four days in a critical condition, died.

Business dispute

Rohan lodged a first information report (FIR) against Anshu and an unknown person, while the police subsequently initiated the investigation. Anshu is a relative of the deceased, and was apparently involved in the scrap business with him. Some months ago, both started experiencing differences and parted ways. Anshu was upset about Shubhash stealing his clients, which was affecting his business financially, revealed the police.

Anshu frequently visited Shubhash’s store to threaten him, the police added. The police started the technical investigation as they got Anshu’s details, including resident address and contact number from the victim’s family member. The police also got footage from nearby CCTV cameras where Anshu and Narendra are seen walking into and out of the store. A team of six officers were formed to track the two. The duo were constantly on the move, said an officer.

“They knew they were being tracked so they kept changing their location, instead of staying at one spot. From Mumbai they first went to Vasai, stayed there for some hours, then went to Surat, then stayed there for some hours, then moved to Delhi, where they were hiding for two days,” the officer said.

Police tracked the accused in Rohini

After taking a trip from Mumbai to Vasai to Surat and then Delhi, the police along with the local authorities Shahbad Dairy Police Station in Rohini tracked the accused, arrested them and brought them to Govandi Police Station, where they confessed.

A case has been registered against the two under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.