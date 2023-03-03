Mumbai: Driver booked as liquor worth ₹4.7 lakh goes missing from consignment delivered to Chembur | File

A truck driver has been booked after liquor worth ₹4.7 lakh went missing from a consignment that he delivered in Mumbai's Chembur area, an official said on Friday.

On December 28, 2002, the truck driver obtained 300 crates of alcohol from a producer in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, that was intended to be delivered to a distributor.

14 cartons were stolen while he was eating dinner

The officer reported that when the driver arrived at the destination, he claimed that 14 cartons worth ₹4,76,160 had been stolen while he was eating dinner in Bhiwandi, Thane district.

Following a complaint from the liquor company, Thane rural police launched a case of criminal breach of trust against the driver, he said, adding that no arrests have yet been made.

