Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cops nab man who killed roommate in Tamil Nadu in 2018

A crime detection unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a labourer who went absconding after brutally murdering his roommate in Tambaram city of Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu in September, 2018.

A native of Bihar, the accused identified as-Raghu Dudhai Mandal was arrested from an industrial area in the Valiv area of Vasai where he was found working in a steel utensil buffing unit.

Mandal is accused of killing his co-worker identified as Anil Choudhary. Both worked in a factory in Tambaram. Mandal stabbed Choudhary with a knife when he was asleep at around 9 pm on 14, September, 2018 and fled after locking the room.

Since then he had managed to evade the police dragnet. Armed with information about Mandal’s presence in Vasai, a team from the Tamil Nadu police with the help of their MBVV counterparts apprehended him from Valiv.

Mandal had been earlier tracked down to his native village in Bihar but he had managed to give a slip to the Tamil Nadu police, officials said.

