 Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Hold 'Jeevan Raksha' CPR Training Camp For Police Personnel And Auto-Rickshaw Drivers
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Hold 'Jeevan Raksha' CPR Training Camp For Police Personnel And Auto-Rickshaw Drivers

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police led by commissioner- Madhukar Pandey organised a “Jeevan Raksha” workshop in which police personnel and local auto-rickshaw drivers were trained for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid by medical experts.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 01:58 AM IST
article-image
CPR Demo | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police led by commissioner- Madhukar Pandey organised a “Jeevan Raksha” workshop in which police personnel and local auto-rickshaw drivers were trained for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid by medical experts.

The two-hour camp was held in collaboration with doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at the Samvad Hall in the MBVV headquarters, Mira Road on Saturday evening.

CPR is a life-saving emergency procedure that is used to restart a person's breathing when the heart stops beating or beats too ineffectively to circulate blood to the brain and other vital organs-mainly due to a cardiac arrest. CPR is performed by combining chest compressions and rescue breathing.

Medical experts conducted CPR demonstrations by using specially designed dummies to impart lifesaving skills to the participants. The objective of organising this camp is to equip police personnel and people like auto-rickshaw drivers (who are the first point of contact with citizens) in handling medical emergencies and also to make them aware of the importance of CPR training. Being trained in CPR can be invaluable in cases of serious medical distress.

