Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 150 CCTV Cameras To Nab 3 Serial Thieves After 7-Day Long Operation

Special Branch

Mira-Bhayandar: A fortnight after they broke into a shop in Vasai and decamped with Rs 5 lakh cash and a two-wheeler, the three thieves were arrested by the crime detection unit of the Pelhar police station for their involvement in the crime.

Notably, the crime detection unit tracked down the culprits after thoroughly scrutinising footage captured by more than 150 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras between Vasai and Bhayandar for seven consecutive days.

After receiving the complaint, senior police inspector- Jitendra Vankoti formed four teams comprising personnel from the crime detection unit led by PSI- Tukaram Bhople who scanned footages captured by CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scene and possible getaway routes and spotted a suspiciously moving auto-rickshaw.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Alert Citizens About New IVRS Scam Impersonating Court Officials

Police Finds Evidence After CCTV Screening

The team tracked down the auto-rickshaw and its owner who claimed that his vehicle had not been stolen. However, he revealed that the position in which he had parked his auto-rickshaw in the night had mysteriously changed. After reviewing the CCTV footage, the police zeroed-in on another auto-rickshaw which the accused had apparently boarded to flee the spot.

Although the registration number of the auto rickshaw was not visible, a clue in the form of a flower shaped sticker and a white strap on the rear side helped the police in the tracking process. The accused identified as-Rohit Ramesh Chauhan (21), Anil Shripal (22) and Vishwanath Virendra Yadav (28) were finally arrested from Bhayandar.

The police also recovered cash amounting more than Rs 2.10 lakh from the accused who turned out to be habitual offenders having cases registered against them in Vasai, Bhayandar and Mira Road. The accused committed the thefts to fund their drug addiction. Rohit who is said to be the kingpin of the gang had been earlier arrested by the Bhayandar police for his involvement in a similar crime and was currently out on bail.

Case Filed Under Several Sections

Meanwhile an offence under sections 305 (a) (theft), 331(3) (house trespass), 331(4) (house-breaking after sunset and before sunrise) and 3(5) for joint criminal liability or common intention of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 2023 against the trio who have been remanded to custody. However, one of their accomplices is still at large. PSI Tukaram Bhople is conducting further investigations.

