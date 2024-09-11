Mira-Bhayandar: Notorious Cat Burglar 'Badu' Held; Police Recover 13 Mobile Phones & ₹92,000 In Cash

The Cat Burglar 'Badu' In Police Custody | Special Branch

The crime detection unit attached to the Kashigaon police have arrested a notorious cat burglar who brazenly sneaked into homes during late night hours while occupants were fast asleep. The accused who has been identified as-Abdul Rehman Tahir alias Badu had recently broken into a tenement in the Mandvi Pada area of Kashimira and decamped with cash and mobile phones.

The occupants learnt about the theft only after they woke up in the morning and found their home ransacked and the latch of the door broken. An offence under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)-2023 was registered at the Kashigaon police station against the unidentified thief and the case was assigned to the crime detection unit.

The unit under the supervision of senior police inspector- Rahul Kumar Patil visited the crime spot and gathered footage captured by closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the vicinity and possible getaway routes. On the virtue of the CCTV grabs and electronic surveillance, the unit apprehended Badu, a resident of Nallasopara who turned out to be a serial thief said to be involved in a spate of house break-in cases under the jurisdictions of the Mandvi and Mira Road police stations.

The unit also recovered 13 mobile phones and cash amounting more than Rs.92,000 from the possession of the accused who has been remanded to custody. Not ruling out his involvement in similar crimes in other areas as well, officials from the Kashigaon police station are conducting further investigations. Residents in the home were asleep during this incident and no one was harmed.