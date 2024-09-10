Mira-Bhayandar: Art Gallery Dedicated To Shiv Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray Marred By Construction Delays

Mira-Bhayandar: Nearly four years after the state government gave its approval for allocating funds amounting to Rs 25 crore for the construction of a world-class art gallery in memory of Maharashtra’s iconic leader and Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, the construction work in Bhayandar is moving at a snail’s pace. Going by the speed of the ongoing work, the plans of inaugurating the gallery in the third week of September may not turn into reality.

Statement Of Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Katkar

However, municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar claimed that weekly reviews on the progress of work were being taken to ensure speedy completion of the project.

“Multiple agencies have been working on the construction and other residual work to ensure completion of the art gallery within the stipulated period. Once the project is completed, an occupancy certificate (OC) will be issued and the state government authorities will be intimated seeking directions regarding the inauguration schedule.” informed Katkar.

About The Memorial

Designed to showcase the momentous era of the life and times of the iconic leader with a blend of modern-age technology, the majestic structure is being constructed on a vast 1.80 lakh square feet plot which is tagged with a reservation of social forestation in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east). Apart from amphitheaters, museum, e-library, music centre, study rooms, multi-purpose halls, conference room, and cafeteria, the memorial will house special galleries which will not only display articles and books associated with the life of the Shiv Sena supremo but will also exhibit a collection of his select political/ social cartoons, rare photographs, editorials and digitized versions of famous speeches in different languages, using multimedia audio technology.

While the replica of Raigad Fort will serve as an entrance to bring back Shivaji Maharaj’s era to those visiting the memorial, a series of eco-friendly initiatives including- solar powered energy systems, turbo-ventilators, mini garbage recycling units, and rain water harvesting have been planned on the land which will be used for minimal construction work and the remaining portion will pave way for landscape gardens and greenery.