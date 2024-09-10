 Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira Police Book Son, 2 Daughters-In-Law For Abandoning And Harassing 86-Year-Old Paralysed Mother
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Kashimira Police Book Son, 2 Daughters-In-Law For Abandoning And Harassing 86-Year-Old Paralysed Mother

Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira Police Book Son, 2 Daughters-In-Law For Abandoning And Harassing 86-Year-Old Paralysed Mother

After she suffered a paralytic attack three years ago, the accused trio not only started abusing and harassing her over trivial reasons but frequently left her starving by depriving her food. Eventually she was thrown out of the house following which she started staying with her daughter in Mira Road.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Kashimira police file case against son and daughters-in-law for harassing and abandoning paralysed senior citizen | Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: The Kashimira police have registered an offence against three people including a couple and daughter-in-law for mental harassment and torturing their 86-year-old mother who is suffering from paralysis. In her complaint to the police, the elderly woman-Kalawati Jadhav stated that after the demise of her husband in 2012, she was staying with her sons and daughters-in-laws at a tenement in Kandivali.

After she suffered a paralytic attack three years ago, the accused trio not only started abusing and harassing her over trivial reasons but frequently left her starving by depriving her food. Eventually she was thrown out of the house following which she started staying with her daughter in Mira Road.

Based on the complaint filed by the senior citizen, the Kashimira police booked her biological son- Raju Jadhav (37), daughter-in-laws-Asha Raju Jadhav (40) and Pushpa Jadhav (43) under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and under section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, for exposure and abandonment of a senior citizen.

Read Also
Consumer Connect: Senior Citizens Are Empowered To Take On Defaulting Builders
article-image

Further investigations were underway. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, prescribes imprisonment for a period of three months or Rs. 5,000 penalty or both for a person who disrespects or does not take care of his or her parents who are above 60 years of age.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Harbour And Trans-Harbour Train Services Disrupted By Pantograph Issue At Nerul; Western Line Delays Due To Point Failures
Mumbai: Harbour And Trans-Harbour Train Services Disrupted By Pantograph Issue At Nerul; Western Line Delays Due To Point Failures
Mumbai-Srinagar Flight Delayed After Hoax Bomb Threat At Airport Last Week; Police Investigation Ongoing
Mumbai-Srinagar Flight Delayed After Hoax Bomb Threat At Airport Last Week; Police Investigation Ongoing
Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira Police Book Son, 2 Daughters-In-Law For Abandoning And Harassing 86-Year-Old Paralysed Mother
Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira Police Book Son, 2 Daughters-In-Law For Abandoning And Harassing 86-Year-Old Paralysed Mother
Mumbai: MSRDC Acquires 360 Ha For Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, Aiming For Completion By 2030
Mumbai: MSRDC Acquires 360 Ha For Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, Aiming For Completion By 2030
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Harbour And Trans-Harbour Train Services Disrupted By Pantograph Issue At Nerul; Western...

Mumbai: Harbour And Trans-Harbour Train Services Disrupted By Pantograph Issue At Nerul; Western...

Mumbai-Srinagar Flight Delayed After Hoax Bomb Threat At Airport Last Week; Police Investigation...

Mumbai-Srinagar Flight Delayed After Hoax Bomb Threat At Airport Last Week; Police Investigation...

Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira Police Book Son, 2 Daughters-In-Law For Abandoning And Harassing...

Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira Police Book Son, 2 Daughters-In-Law For Abandoning And Harassing...

Mumbai: MSRDC Acquires 360 Ha For Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, Aiming For Completion By 2030

Mumbai: MSRDC Acquires 360 Ha For Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, Aiming For Completion By 2030

Mumbai: MHADA Resolves 35-Year-Old Flat Regularisation Case During Sixth Lokshahi Din, Addresses 9...

Mumbai: MHADA Resolves 35-Year-Old Flat Regularisation Case During Sixth Lokshahi Din, Addresses 9...