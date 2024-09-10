Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira Police Book Son, 2 Daughters-In-Law For Abandoning And Harassing 86-Year-Old Paralysed Mother

Kashimira police file case against son and daughters-in-law for harassing and abandoning paralysed senior citizen | Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: The Kashimira police have registered an offence against three people including a couple and daughter-in-law for mental harassment and torturing their 86-year-old mother who is suffering from paralysis. In her complaint to the police, the elderly woman-Kalawati Jadhav stated that after the demise of her husband in 2012, she was staying with her sons and daughters-in-laws at a tenement in Kandivali.

After she suffered a paralytic attack three years ago, the accused trio not only started abusing and harassing her over trivial reasons but frequently left her starving by depriving her food. Eventually she was thrown out of the house following which she started staying with her daughter in Mira Road.

Based on the complaint filed by the senior citizen, the Kashimira police booked her biological son- Raju Jadhav (37), daughter-in-laws-Asha Raju Jadhav (40) and Pushpa Jadhav (43) under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and under section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, for exposure and abandonment of a senior citizen.

Read Also Consumer Connect: Senior Citizens Are Empowered To Take On Defaulting Builders

Further investigations were underway. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, prescribes imprisonment for a period of three months or Rs. 5,000 penalty or both for a person who disrespects or does not take care of his or her parents who are above 60 years of age.