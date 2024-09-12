Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Alert Citizens About New IVRS Scam Impersonating Court Officials

MBVV Cops Alert People Against Fake Automated Calls from Court | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: After burning the pockets of netizens through various methods including-electricity disconnection message scam, offering reward points to get credit card details, stock exchange trade con, cyber crooks are devising new and tech-savvy ways to siphon-off money from bank accounts of their targets by misusing the name of law enforcing agencies.

The latest addition is in the form of an interactive voice response system (IVRS)- an automated pre-recorded call from fraudsters creating an impression that the call was from the high court regarding unattended summons.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have appealed people not to respond or engage with suspicious IVR calls or pre-recorded messages and refrain from clicking digits which could lead to fraudulent withdrawals and transfers from bank accounts.

Notably, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (10, September) cautioned people to remain vigilant and avoid getting duped by fraudsters who call or send messages impersonating judges or court officials.

Sharing his experience, a senior journalist told The Free Press Journal, that he received a call from an unknown number and a computer-generated voice in Hindi and English said, “Hello, this a notification from the High Court, you have a subpoena which has not yet been collected. For more information press 1 or press 0 to contact the commissioner.”

Sensing something wrong, he immediately disconnected the phone and contacted the police only to learn that many people have been receiving such fraudulent calls. In case the victim responds to IVRS call, and clicks specific digits on the key-pad apparently activates a link that that gives remote access of their smartphones (often, the bank accounts are linked to phone numbers and users also have banking apps) to fraudsters who then transfer money to different accounts, even before the victim realizes about the transactions, leaving no trace behind.

A subpoena is a court order that requires someone to testify or provide evidence in legal proceedings. Recently, the administration of the Supreme Court of India had lodged a complaint with the Delhi police after a fraudster posed on a social media platform as none other than Chief Justice of India Dhananjay Chandrachud and sought money for cab fare.