 Mira-Bhayandar: Newly Constructed Cement Concrete Roads In Beverly Park Area Pose Danger With Uneven Ramps And Wide Cracks
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Newly Constructed Cement Concrete Roads In Beverly Park Area Pose Danger With Uneven Ramps And Wide Cracks

Mira-Bhayandar: Newly Constructed Cement Concrete Roads In Beverly Park Area Pose Danger With Uneven Ramps And Wide Cracks

Instead of keeping similar levels, the contractor has adopted a rather clumsy way of creating uneven ramps (slope) by pouring concrete mix to bridge the gaping gaps between the new concrete roads and the tattered lower step, providing a free roller coaster but dangerous ride for bikers and motorists.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Uneven ramps and wide cracks in newly constructed cement roads in Beverly Park, Mira-Bhayandar | Photo Credit: Suresh Golani

Mira-Bhayandar: These photographs you see are of the newly constructed cement concrete roads in the Beverly Park area of Mira Road.

Instead of keeping similar levels, the contractor has adopted a rather clumsy way of creating uneven ramps (slope) by pouring concrete mix to bridge the gaping gaps between the new concrete roads and the tattered lower step, providing a free roller coaster but dangerous ride for bikers and motorists.

Uneven ramps and wide cracks in newly constructed cement roads in Beverly Park, Mira-Bhayandar

Uneven ramps and wide cracks in newly constructed cement roads in Beverly Park, Mira-Bhayandar | Photo Credit: Suresh Golani

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Notorious Cat Burglar 'Badu' Held; Police Recover 13 Mobile Phones & ₹92,000 In...
article-image

Similar conditions prevail at various junctures across the twin-city.

FPJ Shorts
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India
'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India
Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During Difficult Time'
Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During Difficult Time'
NCPCR Tells Supreme Court: Madrasas 'Unsuitable For Proper Education', Submits Evidence
NCPCR Tells Supreme Court: Madrasas 'Unsuitable For Proper Education', Submits Evidence
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: Newly Constructed Cement Concrete Roads In Beverly Park Area Pose Danger With Uneven...

Mira-Bhayandar: Newly Constructed Cement Concrete Roads In Beverly Park Area Pose Danger With Uneven...

Mumbai: Major Traffic Relief For Commuters As Kandivali Subway Project On WEH Finally Wrapped Up

Mumbai: Major Traffic Relief For Commuters As Kandivali Subway Project On WEH Finally Wrapped Up

Mumbai: BMC Appoints IIT Bombay To Monitor Quality Of 701 Km Cement Concrete Roads, Issues Work...

Mumbai: BMC Appoints IIT Bombay To Monitor Quality Of 701 Km Cement Concrete Roads, Issues Work...

Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024, Day 5: 376 Bappa Idols Immersed Till 3 PM

Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024, Day 5: 376 Bappa Idols Immersed Till 3 PM

Thane Integral Ring Metro Project: MahaMetro To Begin Tendering Process, Completion Expected By 2029...

Thane Integral Ring Metro Project: MahaMetro To Begin Tendering Process, Completion Expected By 2029...