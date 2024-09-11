Mira-Bhayandar: Newly Constructed Cement Concrete Roads In Beverly Park Area Pose Danger With Uneven Ramps And Wide Cracks

Uneven ramps and wide cracks in newly constructed cement roads in Beverly Park, Mira-Bhayandar | Photo Credit: Suresh Golani

Mira-Bhayandar: These photographs you see are of the newly constructed cement concrete roads in the Beverly Park area of Mira Road.

Instead of keeping similar levels, the contractor has adopted a rather clumsy way of creating uneven ramps (slope) by pouring concrete mix to bridge the gaping gaps between the new concrete roads and the tattered lower step, providing a free roller coaster but dangerous ride for bikers and motorists.

Similar conditions prevail at various junctures across the twin-city.