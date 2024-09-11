Mira-Bhayandar: Newly Constructed Cement Concrete Roads In Beverly Park Area Pose Danger With Uneven Ramps And Wide Cracks

Mira-Bhayandar: These photographs you see are of the newly constructed cement concrete roads in the Beverly Park area of Mira Road.
Instead of keeping similar levels, the contractor has adopted a rather clumsy way of creating uneven ramps (slope) by pouring concrete mix to bridge the gaping gaps between the new concrete roads and the tattered lower step, providing a free roller coaster but dangerous ride for bikers and motorists.
Uneven ramps and wide cracks in newly constructed cement roads in Beverly Park, Mira-Bhayandar | Photo Credit: Suresh Golani
Similar conditions prevail at various junctures across the twin-city.
