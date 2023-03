Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC's unique intiative to turn agri-waste into eco-friendly bricks for cremations

In a first of its kind initiative in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has launched a project to replace wooden logs for cremations with eco-friendly briquettes (blocks/ bricks) made out of horticulture and tree waste.

๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ท๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—š๐—ต๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ, ๐—ž๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ต๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ

The project has been set up near the bus depot in the Ghodbunder village area of Kashimira. Besides traditional wood, it offers an alternative to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and electrically operated pyres.

Horticulture waste like branches and axed dead and dangerous trees are collected by the MBMCโ€™s tree authority during periodical trimming and pruning drives in gardens and roadsides.

๐—˜๐—ฐ๐—ผ-๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—น๐˜† ๐—ฏ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐˜€ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ท๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐—ด๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฃ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜†

โ€œThe process involves proper segregation of waste, which is later crushed to powder and compressed under high pressure to churn out eco-friendly cylindrical bricks.โ€ said city engineer Deepak Khambit. The cost of the project being commissioned by a Pune-based company is pegged at around Rs1 crore and has the capacity to churn nearly five tonnes of waste into bricks per day.

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฑ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น๐˜† ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ฑ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜‚๐—บ๐—ฝ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€

For traditionally cremating a body, nearly 300-350 kg of wood is required for an open pyre. The compressed and uniformly sized eco-friendly bricks are expected to reduce consumption by more than 35%. The civic administration has also planned to install more LPG and piped natural gas (PNG) powered pyres fitted with smoke-nuisance abatement systems to reduce emission of toxic gases.

At present, the twin city has 14 crematoriums run and maintained by the civic administration.