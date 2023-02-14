Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC’s meditation centre bags 'green building' tag

MBMC's Meditation centre | Suresh Golani

The meditation centre built by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road has bagged the coveted green building certificate for adopting green concepts, thereby reducing the adverse environmental impact. The certification has been given by the by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) which is an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of the country by encouraging sustainable facilities, health, hygiene, energy and water efficiency, smart green initiatives, innovation and development.

Conceptualised on a 6,612 square meter plot, the construction is limited to an area measuring 1,000 square meter and the remaining 2,830 square meter space is occupied by a landscaped garden. “This is one of our initiatives under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyaan (My Earth campaign) to achieve climate goals in a holistic manner. We are proud to bag the green building certificate," said municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole.

Apart from low flow tap faucets, dual flush toilets / washrooms and pressmatic valves in urinals which has reduced water consumption by 30.49 percent, the building boasts of green solutions for site planning and design for construction work including-artificial sand, special immaterial for insulated ceilings, steel bars and eco-friendly paints. Other green initiatives include- electric charging points, 100 percent usage of light-emitting diode (LED) lights, segregation of dry and wet waste at source, facades to optimise natural lighting, solar and water harvesting equipment. The rating awarded for IGBC Green Service Buildings for the meditation center would be valid for a period of three years.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: MBMC on night prowl to get rid of illegal hawker menace

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)