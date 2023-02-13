Mira Bhayandar: MBMC on night prowl to get rid of illegal hawker menace | Photo: File Image

Mira Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally woken up from its slumber to get rid of the illegal hawker menace which has reached alarming proportions in the twin-city.

Apart from deputing special ward-wise teams, the civic administration has also decided to act against illegal hawkers-especially those vending eatables and were conveniently evading action by operating during the night.

Surprise night drives and different approach towards offenders

While surprise night drives from 6 pm to 10 pm will be launched, the civic administration has also started a new way of dealing with illegal hawkers during the eviction. Instead of confiscating and keeping them in warehouses, stalls and handcarts are now crushed beyond any use with the help of JCB machines. “Ward wise teams have been deputed for all six wards. Apart from hiring additional staff on contract basis, the teams will be given necessary vehicles, equipment along with adequate police cover. The teams have been asked to remain on toes till 10 pm.” said deputy municipal commissioner- Maruti Gaikwad.

Pavements, roads and by-lanes in densely populated residential pockets have turned into open-air eateries during the nights with rampant cooking taking place in food stalls. Not only pavements and roads have been captured, but the entire stretches of ‘No Hawking Zones’ declared by the civic administration have turned into a vendors’ paradise. So much so that pedestrians have been left with no space to walk amidst heavy traffic movement. A total of 7,645 people have enrolled to get the tag of authorised hawkers in the twin-city, as per the guidelines issued by the central government under the Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act. However, the actual count including ineligible ones is said to be much higher.

