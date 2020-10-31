Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s rickety garbage trucks on cop radar

Always in the news mostly for the wrong reasons, the multi-crore garbage lifting work doled out to private contractors by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is once again drawing flak for flouting solid waste management rules while posing threat to pedestrians and motorists by transporting garbage in rickety and unfit garbage trucks.

The matter came to light after the traffic control unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate conducted a special drive in which several rickety garbage vans were caught without documents including valid fitness certificates, while some were found plying on roads without number plates.

“It was our regular drive in which several garbage transporting vehicles were caught violating rules,” confirmed Senior Police Inspector (Traffic) Shekhar Dombe. The action followed in response to complaints filed by Yuva Sena leader Pawan Vinayak Gharat.