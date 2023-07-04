Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Wants Implement Cluster Redevelopment Scheme For Industrial Zones

After implementing the much-needed cluster redevelopment scheme for residential areas, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is pondering over the idea of replicating a similar policy for industrial units in the twin-city. If the proposal gets a green signal from the government, the MBMC will be the first civic body in the state to roll out a cluster scheme for industrial zones.

This came to light after Municipal Commissioner Dilip Dhole mooted the idea, while speaking at a function in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Kashimira on Sunday. Cluster policy envisages combined redevelopment of more than one plot or building. Under the scheme, the state government provides various exemptions including additional floor space index (FSI) to developers/housing societies, considering it paves for redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings.

Large industrial units get deprived of facilities owing to land relating issues

“Like residential structures, a large number of industrial units which are in existence since the gram-panchayat and municipal council regime face various issues when it comes to expansion as they are deprived of facilities like loans and schemes extended by the government for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME’s) owing to land related issues. The plan aimed at facilitating proper infrastructure to designated industrial zones is still on our drawing boards, we will seek government directions before tabling a detailed proposal,” confirmed Dhole.

MBMC is open to cluster concept

“We are open to the idea of clusters, but the authorities should explain its modalities and take consent from all the stakeholders. But as of now the civic administration should provide basic amenities and resolve immediate issues faced by the industry owners including simplification of repairing permissions and extra FSI for expansions,” said president of Mira Bhayandar Small Scale Industries Association Omar Kapoor. There are around 12,000 small and medium scale industrial units in the twin-city.

Steel industry in Bhayandar

More than 2,000 units are engaged in manufacturing steel utensils and components in Bhayandar which is considered as one of the biggest steel hubs across the country. This apart from hundreds of buffing units which caters to the polishing needs of the steel utensil manufacturing and export houses. “Crucial for overall economic growth of the country, higher exports attract foreign investments. Giving impetus to such industries can contribute to the country's foreign exchange earnings by exporting goods to various countries across the world.” added Dhole. Notably, the country's first all-steel railway foot over bridge (FOB) has been installed at the railway station in Bhayandar.

Read Also Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Sets Ball Rolling For Seven Cluster Projects