Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Sets Ball Rolling For Seven Cluster Projects

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is moving forward with the implementation of the long-awaited cluster development scheme for the first seven urban renewal plans (URPs) in the twin-city. The aim of this scheme is to make redevelopment options feasible for old and dilapidated structures. Recently, the state government approved the MBMC's request to implement the cluster scheme, and subsequently, the urban development department (UDD) issued a notification. In response, the civic administration released maps of 24 URPs.

The first phase of the implementation will focus on surveying seven URPs, including Mashacha Pada, Mandvi Pada, Dachkul Pada, Mahajan Wadi, Penkar Pada, 60 feet Road in Bhayandar, and Ambedkar Nagar. These surveys will set a template for all future developments under the scheme. The process will involve a drone-assisted aerial survey, followed by on-field measurements of properties, a biometric survey, verification of building documents, and the creation of a database of entitled beneficiaries. Once this process is completed, a list of eligible beneficiaries will be released, and objections and suggestions will be invited.

Inviting bids for cluster development

The assistant commissioner and deputy commissioner will conduct hearings on the objections and suggestions. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Maruti Gaikwad stated that based on the final database, tenders will be floated to invite bids for the cluster redevelopment. The state government has allocated funds of ₹10 crore for the scheme.

However, there are significant legal and technical challenges associated with the land parcels involved in the scheme. Issues related to the rights of landowners, illegal hutments, and buildings that have exceeded the permissible Floor Space Index (FSI) during the gram panchayat regime pose a difficult challenge for the civic administration in executing the scheme.

