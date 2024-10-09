 Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Seizes 3,500 Kg Of Banned Single-Use Plastic In Kashimira
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Seizes 3,500 Kg Of Banned Single-Use Plastic In Kashimira

Acting on a tip-off, a team from MBMC’s sanitation department intercepted the jeep in Kashimira. Upon checking the jeep was found to be loaded with dozens of gunny bags containing single-use plastic (SUP) packaging material weighing more than 3,500 kilograms.

Suresh Golani
Updated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Image Of Gunny Bags Carrying Banned Single-Use Plastics

Mira Bhayandar: Amidst allegations by activists that the civic body was shying away from taking deterrent steps to combat the plastic menace, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) seized more than 3,500 kilograms of banned plastic bags worth lakhs of rupees which was being transported in a pick-up jeep in Kashimira on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from MBMC’s sanitation department intercepted the jeep in Kashimira. Upon checking the jeep was found to be loaded with dozens of gunny bags containing single-use plastic (SUP) packaging material weighing more than 3,500 kilograms. 

About The Notification Issued Against Single-Use Plastic

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the production, trade, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of single-use plastic has been banned. An array of plastic products including cutlery, straws, and containers also fall in the ambit of the ban. As per the statistics sourced from the sanitation department, more than 4,500 kilograms of plastic bags have been seized and fines amounting to more than Rs 24 lakh have been netted from 481 vendors in the twin-city in the past six months between April and September, this year.  

“Our drive will continue as a regular activity to take action against plastic-ban offenders until the menace is completely weeded out from the region,” said municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar. 

According to the rules, the civic administration is empowered to fine any violator Rs 5,000 if caught with prohibited plastic the first time, Rs 10,000 for the second time, and Rs 25,000 for the third time. Repeated violations can also attract severe punishment including imprisonment up to three months. 

The MBMC claims to have formed special squads each comprising five personnel led by the respective zonal sanitary inspectors who have been empowered to swoop down on erring establishments, seize the banned material, and impose fines on the violators.

