Mira Bhayandar: MBMC-Run Schools To Receive AI-Based Robotics Labs To Enhance Student Learning Experience

Mira-Bhayandar: After setting up digital classrooms, the education department in an attempt to further enhance the quality of learning experience for students has now geared up to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based robotics labs in all Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)-run schools in the twin-city. The step will further narrow down the gap between civic run schools and privately-operated education institutions.

About The Project

The civic administration which has allocated funds amounting to Rs 1.95 crore for the purpose, had recently floated tenders and shortlisted an agency to execute the project. This is said to be a first of its kind initiative taken by any civic body in the state. The lab will be equipped with the latest devices and technologies like a robotics kit (which can be assembled for various tasks), microcontrollers, sensors, motors, coding software, building blocks, and safety gear.

Notably, the labs will run on power generated by solar panels making the project more unique, eco-friendly, and economically viable.

Statement Of Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Katkar

“The lab will not only enable our students to become tech-savvy by learning and devising robots, technical models, and electronic devices, but they will also be taught about coding and programming through computers in an innovative manner which will improve their creativity and help them achieve a better career,” said municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar.

Currently, the MBMC’s education department operates 36 schools imparting education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati, and semi-English mediums up to the X standard to around 9,250 students including 4,625 girls.

“Digital education will play a crucial role in the future and the commissioner has put all his efforts in this area so that our students get maximum benefits and are not left behind in any way.” said an officer attached to the education department.