 Mira Bhayandar: MBMC-Run Schools To Receive AI-Based Robotics Labs To Enhance Student Learning Experience
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: MBMC-Run Schools To Receive AI-Based Robotics Labs To Enhance Student Learning Experience

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC-Run Schools To Receive AI-Based Robotics Labs To Enhance Student Learning Experience

This is said to be a first of its kind initiative taken by any civic body in the state. The lab will be equipped with the latest devices and technologies like a robotics kit (which can be assembled for various tasks), microcontrollers, sensors, motors, coding software, building blocks, and safety gear.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Mira-Bhayandar: After setting up digital classrooms, the education department in an attempt to further enhance the quality of learning experience for students has now geared up to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based robotics labs in all Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)-run schools in the twin-city. The step will further narrow down the gap between civic run schools and privately-operated education institutions.

About The Project

The civic administration which has allocated funds amounting to Rs 1.95 crore for the purpose, had recently floated tenders and shortlisted an agency to execute the project. This is said to be a first of its kind initiative taken by any civic body in the state. The lab will be equipped with the latest devices and technologies like a robotics kit (which can be assembled for various tasks), microcontrollers, sensors, motors, coding software, building blocks, and safety gear.

Read Also
Vacancies Cut By 23,723 Positions For Railway RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024, Candidates Express...
article-image

Notably, the labs will run on power generated by solar panels making the project more unique, eco-friendly, and economically viable.  

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC-Run Schools To Receive AI-Based Robotics Labs To Enhance Student Learning Experience
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC-Run Schools To Receive AI-Based Robotics Labs To Enhance Student Learning Experience
DRDO Recruitment 2024 Begins For Apprentice Positions; Check Eligibility Criteria, Important Documents
DRDO Recruitment 2024 Begins For Apprentice Positions; Check Eligibility Criteria, Important Documents
Mumbai: Tata Hospital Performs Less Painful, Quicker Breast Reconstruction Surgery; A Step Ahead In Cancer Treatment Research
Mumbai: Tata Hospital Performs Less Painful, Quicker Breast Reconstruction Surgery; A Step Ahead In Cancer Treatment Research
'Ignorance, Vulgarity': Swara Bhasker SLAMS News Portal For Misinterpreting Husband Fahad Ahmed's 'Sexual Orientation' Comment
'Ignorance, Vulgarity': Swara Bhasker SLAMS News Portal For Misinterpreting Husband Fahad Ahmed's 'Sexual Orientation' Comment

Statement Of Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Katkar

“The lab will not only enable our students to become tech-savvy by learning and devising robots, technical models, and electronic devices, but they will also be taught about coding and programming through computers in an innovative manner which will improve their creativity and help them achieve a better career,” said municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar. 

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar Set To Transform After 12 Years With ₹150 Crore Bio-Diversity Park Project In Uttan
article-image

Currently, the MBMC’s education department operates 36 schools imparting education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati, and semi-English mediums up to the X standard to around 9,250 students including 4,625 girls. 

“Digital education will play a crucial role in the future and the commissioner has put all his efforts in this area so that our students get maximum benefits and are not left behind in any way.” said an officer attached to the education department.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC-Run Schools To Receive AI-Based Robotics Labs To Enhance Student Learning...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC-Run Schools To Receive AI-Based Robotics Labs To Enhance Student Learning...

Mumbai: Tata Hospital Performs Less Painful, Quicker Breast Reconstruction Surgery; A Step Ahead In...

Mumbai: Tata Hospital Performs Less Painful, Quicker Breast Reconstruction Surgery; A Step Ahead In...

Mira Bhayandar Set To Transform After 12 Years With ₹150 Crore Bio-Diversity Park Project In Uttan

Mira Bhayandar Set To Transform After 12 Years With ₹150 Crore Bio-Diversity Park Project In Uttan

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Asks State CID To Conduct Fair & Impartial Probe Into...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Asks State CID To Conduct Fair & Impartial Probe Into...

Maharashtra: Activist Manoj Jarange Withdraws Hunger Strike On 9th Day

Maharashtra: Activist Manoj Jarange Withdraws Hunger Strike On 9th Day