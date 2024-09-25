Mira Bhayandar Set To Transform After 12 Years With ₹150 Crore Bio-Diversity Park Project In Uttan

Bio diversity park envisaged by the MBMC in Uttan |

Mira-Bhayandar: To bring biology books to life for students which would help them understand various concepts of nature while living in a concrete jungle, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had planned to develop a Bio-Diversity Park in Uttan, way back in 2012. However, bureaucratic hurdles in acquiring the land from the state government held up the proposed project for more than 12 years.

A government-owned plot spread over 31-hectares (survey number 352) which falls under the green zone has been identified for the purpose near Keshav-Srushti in Uttan near Bhayandar.

Positive Rejoinder For The Transfer Process Issued

In response to MBMC’s proposal seeking transfer of land to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), the district collector, Thane forwarded the request to Additional Chief Secretary for Revenue, Stamp Duty and Registration, Mumbai which issued a positive rejoinder for the transfer process on 2, July, 2014. Since then the entire process hit a dead end and the project was put on the back-burner. However, an unrelenting MBMC has once again geared up to revive the project.

Statement Of City Engineer Deepak Khambit

“We have tabled a fresh proposal before the government supported with a resolution allowing reservation change in the development plan so that the land parcel can be transferred to the MTDC free of cost. This will pave the way for the project which we aim to execute by sourcing funds from government agencies including the urban development or tourism department.” said city engineer Deepak Khambit.

About The ₹150 Crore Project

Apart from botanical, butterfly, cactus, rock, bamboo, ficus and theme-based gardens, the Rs 150 crore project also envisages- an amphitheatre with audio-visual facilities, nature interpretation centre, nature trails, mangrove boardwalks, bird viewing gallery and play zone for children. While a solar powered lighting system will be used to illuminate the premises, a rain water harvesting project will be installed and grasslands will be developed to protect the zone which has hilltops and characteristic slopes similar to a natural forest valley.

“The sole aim is to protect and maintain the ecological balance ensuring a sustainable environment. Besides being a visual treat for visitors, the park will educate them about the need for conserving biodiversity,” said an officer.