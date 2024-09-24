Mira Bhayandar: Broken Manhole Near GCC International School Raises Safety Concerns Amid MBMC's Pothole Repair Claims

Broken manhole near GCC International School, Mira Road, marked with a plant as a warning for motorists | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Potholes and broken manholes are a common sight in the twin-city. However, one such broken manhole located on the middle of the road near the GCC International School in the Hatkesh Udyog Nagar of Mira Road instead of being fixed is adorned with a plant which acts as a warning sign which acts as a warning sign for pedestrians and motorists.

The Public Works Department (PWD) attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had recently claimed that they had adopted the mechanised mastic asphalt technology to fix potholes and repair surroundings of manholes located on roads and junctions in the twin-city.

This apart from claims of replacing iron lids of all manholes with fibre reinforced plastic (FRP) covers which are much stronger and durable and are often preferred over traditional materials like cast iron and concrete.

However, most parts of the twin-city paint a sorry picture due to pothole ridden roads and damaged manhole covers reflecting the apathy of the civic administration towards issues directly related to the safety and well-being of citizens.