Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate Musical Fountains With Aqua Shows At Navghar Lake And Jari-Mari Talao On September 30

CM Eknath Shinde to Inaugurate Musical Fountains in Twin-City on 30, Sept

Mira Bhayandar: Adding a sparkle of light while giving a major facelift to the ancient lakes in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has completed the project of installing musical fountains at Navghar lake in Bhayandar and Jari-Mari Talao in Kashimira. Chief Minister- Eknath Shinde will inaugurate both the musical fountains on September, 30.

Responding positively to the demands and continuous follow-ups by local legislator- Pratap Sarnaik, the state government authorities allocated funds amounting Rs. 50 crore for the renovation and beautification of four lakes in the twin-city.

While the funds have been allocated under the special provision scheme for the development of basic amenities in the region mooted by Sarnaik, the MBMC is the executing and maintaining authority. Rs 16 crore has been used so far to create major attractions at both these lakes by adding musical fountains that create a theatrical spectacle with music, laser light and water, through a range of pre-programmable water jets controlled by a computer.

However, the major attraction of these lakes will be the projection of audio-video content delving into lives of iconic Maratha Leader-Shivaji Maharaj and Hindu Deity Lord Rama on aqua screens mapped with a synchronised fountain show on the waves.

The shows which will also feature storytelling sessions about historic places in the twin-city will be projected every evening at 7pm, 8pm and 9 pm. “The musical fountains will not only add to the beauty of the twin-city but will also educate our younger generation by throwing light on the lives of iconic leaders, deities and other topics of historic importance through multimedia shows on the aqua screen.” said Sarnaik.

In a first of its kind initiative in the state, the musical fountain installed at the Navghar lake has been equipped with a unique “fire nozzle” which uses a combination of water and fire to create a spectacular multimedia show with fountain water dancing to musical beats amidst captivating light effects.