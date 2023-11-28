Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC-Run Drama Theatre Generates ₹1.10 Crore In Profit In 11 Months

FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Cash registers have started ringing for Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)-run drama theatre (auditorium) in Kashimira. As per information sourced from civic authorities, the auditorium has generated a revenue of more than Rs1.10 crore in the past 11 months from December, 2022 to October, this year.

Named in the memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the auditorium which scripted history in terms of missing deadlines was finally completed and inaugurated by chief minister Eknath Shinde on October 11 last year. Constructed on a 5,255 sq mt plot, the main auditorium hall is equipped with advanced lighting and sound systems, along with other technologies needed for theatre and cultural performances.

'Constantly in process of upgrading'

Apart from a mini-theatre designed to accommodate 342 persons, the main auditorium has a capacity to host 860 persons. As per the rent structure, the MBMC charges range from Rs 1,500 to Rs 17,000 and Rs 4,000 to Rs 35,000 for the mini-theatre and big hall respectively as per the ticket prices, show timings, weekdays and weekends. The theatre operates in four sessions from 8 am-11.30 pm.

“We are constantly in the process of upgrading and adding more facilities to ensure that the theatre gets maximum patronage from directors and audiences. While suggestions given by noted stage artists have been incorporated, we had recently invited eminent theatre personality and director-Waman Kendra for his expert advice to enhance and introduce more facilities,” said deputy municipal commissioner Kalpita Pimple.

'We are getting good response from organisers'

After an extensive study, the civic administration had finally decided to run the establishment on its own instead of handing it to private players, following which six staffers including a manager and booking clerks were appointed to run the theatre.

“The usage of both the halls is limited to staging multi-lingual plays, rehearsals, cultural events, annual events of educational institutions, shooting tele-serials, magic and stand-up comedy shows. We are getting a good response from the organisers,” said manager of the auditorium- Anand Gabhale. Apart from a parking bay, cafeteria, landscaped garden, the auditorium is equipped with a central air-conditioning system. Funds amounting Rs150 crore have been spent to construct the auditorium. However, the civic body did not have to spend a single penny as the project has come up on an amenity space in exchange for Transfer Development Rights (TDR). Moreover, all suggestions given by noted stage artists have been incorporated, officials said.