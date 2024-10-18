 Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches 'Swachh Diwali-Shubh Diwali' Pre-Diwali Deep Cleaning Drive To Combat Pollution, Ensure Cleanliness
In an attempt to combat rising pollution levels and to ensure hygienic surroundings, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has launched the Pre-Diwali Deep Cleaning Drive for the second consecutive year in the twin-city.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
MBMC teams in action during the 'Swachh Diwali-Shubh Diwali' drive, cleaning public spaces to combat pollution in Mira-Bhayandar | File Photo

The project named “Swachh Diwali-Shubh Diwali (Clean Diwali- Auspicious Diwali) is being conducted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)- a long-term strategy to improve air quality in the country.

Last year chief minister-Eknath Shinde had personally registered his active participation in the campaign. The MBMC has formed 15 teams comprising sanitation inspectors, fire fighters and personnel who under the supervision of Class I and Class II officers are focussing on thorough cleaning of roads, pavements, traffic islands, parks, public toilets, playgrounds, by-lanes and dividers in each ward from 8 am to 2 pm. This apart from removing eyesore stickers/banners, repairing and replacing broken manhole lids.

“The deep clean drive will not only ensure spic and span public places, but is expected to have a huge impact in reducing atmospheric pollution in the twin-city. Apart from manually sweeping, brushing and spraying water in public areas, we have also pressed into service mechanised equipment including eco-friendly battery-operated “gobbler” machines.” said municipal commissioner-Sanjay Katkar while appealing citizens, volunteers and social organisation for their cooperation and support to keep the twin-city clean.

The gobblers are equipped with powerful suction pumps which enable sanitation personnel to collect any type of garbage in large quantities to deposit in an in-built waste-collection tank and ensure a high standard of cleanliness while keeping pollution in check.

The MBMC also aims to achieve 100 percent segregation of waste while keeping a check on usage of banned Single Use Plastic (SUP) as a part of the drive.

