Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches 'Swachh Diwali-Shubh Diwali' Pre-Diwali Deep Cleaning Drive To Combat Pollution, Ensure Cleanliness

MBMC teams in action during the 'Swachh Diwali-Shubh Diwali' drive, cleaning public spaces to combat pollution in Mira-Bhayandar | File Photo

Mira-Bhayandar: In an attempt to combat rising pollution levels and to ensure hygienic surroundings, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has launched the Pre-Diwali Deep Cleaning Drive for the second consecutive year in the twin-city.

The project named “Swachh Diwali-Shubh Diwali (Clean Diwali- Auspicious Diwali) is being conducted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)- a long-term strategy to improve air quality in the country.

Last year chief minister-Eknath Shinde had personally registered his active participation in the campaign. The MBMC has formed 15 teams comprising sanitation inspectors, fire fighters and personnel who under the supervision of Class I and Class II officers are focussing on thorough cleaning of roads, pavements, traffic islands, parks, public toilets, playgrounds, by-lanes and dividers in each ward from 8 am to 2 pm. This apart from removing eyesore stickers/banners, repairing and replacing broken manhole lids.

“The deep clean drive will not only ensure spic and span public places, but is expected to have a huge impact in reducing atmospheric pollution in the twin-city. Apart from manually sweeping, brushing and spraying water in public areas, we have also pressed into service mechanised equipment including eco-friendly battery-operated “gobbler” machines.” said municipal commissioner-Sanjay Katkar while appealing citizens, volunteers and social organisation for their cooperation and support to keep the twin-city clean.

The gobblers are equipped with powerful suction pumps which enable sanitation personnel to collect any type of garbage in large quantities to deposit in an in-built waste-collection tank and ensure a high standard of cleanliness while keeping pollution in check.

The MBMC also aims to achieve 100 percent segregation of waste while keeping a check on usage of banned Single Use Plastic (SUP) as a part of the drive.