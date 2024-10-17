Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Organises Camp To Impart Skill Training To Women Representing Local Self-Help Groups Ahead Of 'Faral Sakhi' Launch

Mira Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in association with Kaam.com organised a special camp aimed at imparting skill training to women representing local Self-Help Groups (SHG) ahead of the launch of Faral Sakhi a project which will extend a helping hand to them in the production, branding and marketing of festive snacks (faral).

The camp was held at the main administrative building of the MBMC on Wednesday. Dhiraj Salian from Kaam.com provided valuable tips on topics including cross-selling strategies, customer retention, sale of combo-packs, and brand promotion. MBMC chief Sanjay Katkar gave a patient hearing to logistical problems and other issues raised by participants and assured to do the needful.

About The Faral Sakhi Project

In a bid to empower women and help them become entrepreneurs, the MBMC has rolled up its sleeves to launch the “Faral Sakhi” project. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by any civic body in the country which aligns with National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports women by providing comprehensive support across various critical areas.

The MBMC has formed a federation comprising members from more than 50 SHGs in the twin-city. Apart from providing a centralised workspace for the snack manufacturing process in a hygienic atmosphere and help centres at all municipal offices, the MBMC will issue permissions for setting up around 200 specially designed vending kiosks at strategic locations across the twin-city.

“The initiative will not be limited to Diwali as it has been designed to be an all-year-round activity. Peak production and marketing efforts will be ramped up during major local festive seasons to maximize sales and visibility,” said Katkar.

To promote and encourage the sale of the eatables the MBMC had recently called a meeting of local sweet shop owners who positively responded to the initiative. This apart from recommending the products to major supermarkets and shopping malls.