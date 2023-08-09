Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches Meri Maati, Mera Desh' Campaign

Meri Maati Mera Desh | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) launched the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign on Wednesday (9, August). The nationwide ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme will be celebrated till August 14, to mark the conclusion of the two-year-long celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 75 years of Independence.

The campaign envisages paying tributes to salute defence personnel, freedom fighters and also martyrs who laid down their loves to protect our nation and the Panch Pran Pledge ceremony where citizens from all wards will be encouraged to take five oaths including- move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of a developed India, erase all traces of servitude, be proud of our legacy, the strength of our unity and to fulfil dreams of freedom fighters by 2047.

This apart from Vasudha Vandan—creation of Amrit Vatika with 75 saplings of indigenous trees and hoisting of the National Flag and singing the National Anthem. Citizens can take their pledge and upload pictures of activities like-pictures with sapling, soil, diya(lamp) and hoisting the national flag by logging into merimaatimeradesh.gov.in-the governments official website.

