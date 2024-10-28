 Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Fire Department Sprays Water On Illegal Firecracker Stock, Seizes Inventory; Visuals Surface
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Fire Department Sprays Water On Illegal Firecracker Stock, Seizes Inventory; Visuals Surface

On Sunday, the MBMC acted against eighteen stalls that were either illegal or were found to be flouting the norms mandated under the provisions of the Indian Explosive Act of 1884. While water was sprayed on firecrackers in seven stalls, the entire stock was seized from four errant stalls and buried in a deep pit. This is apart from closing down seven stalls after suspending their licenses.

Updated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Officials Of MBMC Fire Department Spraying Water On Firecrackers

Mira Bhayandar: Taking a tough stand against illegally popped-up firecracker vending stalls in the twin-city, the fire and emergency department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) sprayed water on the inventory of such stalls rendering them unusable.

On Sunday, the MBMC acted against eighteen stalls that were either illegal or were found to be flouting the norms mandated under the provisions of the Indian Explosive Act of 1884. While water was sprayed on firecrackers in seven stalls, the entire stock was seized from four errant stalls and buried in a deep pit. This is apart from closing down seven stalls after suspending their licenses. 

“Such illegalities which are directly related to the safety of people will not be tolerated. We have deputed a team of 29 fire personnel led by two station officers who have been provided with water tenders, rescue, and pick-up vans to keep an eye on the illegally operating stalls and take immediate action,” said municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar.

About The Safety Policy Formulated By The Civic Administration

In an attempt to ensure that the lives of citizens are not put at risk this festive season the civic administration formulated a safety policy in context to mandating guidelines for the sale of firecrackers at open grounds during Diwali. The civic administration has identified twelve grounds across the twin-city which can accommodate around 100 stalls where firecracker vendors can carry out their trading activities in a safer environment. 

While a complete ban has been imposed on setting up of temporary firecracker stalls in public spaces including roads and footpaths of the twin-city, licenses were issued on privately owned vacant land and standalone commercial establishments (non-residential areas) for setting up their shops, albeit proper permissions from the owner. However, oblivious to the impending dangers, dozens of makeshift firecracker stalls had illegally popped-up on busy roads in the region ahead, prompting the MBMC to act against those who were found brazenly playing with fire.

