 Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 85 CCTV Cameras, Nab 2 Chain Snatchers Who Robbed 53-Year-Old Woman Of Her Gold Chain In Virar Within 24 Hours"
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 85 CCTV Cameras, Nab 2 Chain Snatchers Who Robbed 53-Year-Old Woman Of Her Gold Chain In Virar Within 24 Hours"

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 85 CCTV Cameras, Nab 2 Chain Snatchers Who Robbed 53-Year-Old Woman Of Her Gold Chain In Virar Within 24 Hours"

The woman who was on a morning walk was not only robbed but also pushed to the ground and assaulted by the duo before decamping with her chain worth more than Rs 80,000 at around 5:30 am on Friday.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
The Chain Snatchers In Police Custody |

Mira Bhayandar: Less than 24 hours after two bike-borne men snatched the gold chain of a 53-year-old woman in Virar, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested the duo who turned out to be serial offenders. Notably, the crime detection unit tracked down the culprits after thoroughly scrutinising footage captured by nearly 85 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the crime scene and possible getaway routes.

About The Incident

The woman who was on a morning walk was not only robbed but also pushed to the ground and assaulted by the duo before decamping with her chain worth more than Rs 80,000 at around 5:30 am on Friday. After receiving the complaint, a team led by senior police inspector Vijay Pawar scanned the CCTV cameras and apprehended the duo identified as Shankar Halya Diva (37) and Rajesh Santosh Wagh (21) from the Katkari Pada area in Virar (east). Both have confessed to their crime.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old Marble Polisher Duped Of ₹2.15 Lakh In Credit Card Update...
article-image

Investigations revealed their involvement in multiple cases of chain snatching in the region. The police team recovered the stolen chain from the possession of the duo who have been booked under sections 309(6) for committing robbery and voluntarily causing hurt, 352 (intentional insult and breach of public peace of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further investigations were underway.

FPJ Shorts
Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Babar Azam As Pakistan's White-Ball Captain
Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Babar Azam As Pakistan's White-Ball Captain
Job Postings Surged By 20% This Festive Season: Report
Job Postings Surged By 20% This Festive Season: Report
Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A Good Product'
Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A Good Product'
Video: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Two Outstanding Catches In INDW vs NZW 2nd ODI
Video: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Two Outstanding Catches In INDW vs NZW 2nd ODI
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 85 CCTV Cameras, Nab 2 Chain Snatchers Who Robbed 53-Year-Old Woman...

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 85 CCTV Cameras, Nab 2 Chain Snatchers Who Robbed 53-Year-Old Woman...

Mumbai: Central Railway Raids Godan Express, Uncovers Tatkal Ticket Scam Amid Festival Rush

Mumbai: Central Railway Raids Godan Express, Uncovers Tatkal Ticket Scam Amid Festival Rush

Maharashtra: KSC New Town To Catalyse Real Estate Growth In Raigad District

Maharashtra: KSC New Town To Catalyse Real Estate Growth In Raigad District

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Actress Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Gets NCP (Sharad Pawar)...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Actress Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Gets NCP (Sharad Pawar)...

Nita M Ambani Pledges Free Screenings & Treatment To Over 1,00,000 Women & Children From...

Nita M Ambani Pledges Free Screenings & Treatment To Over 1,00,000 Women & Children From...