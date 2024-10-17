Mira Bhayandar Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old Marble Polisher Duped Of ₹2.15 Lakh In Credit Card Update Scam; Case Registered

Mira Bhayandar Cyber Fraud: A 49-year-old marble polisher lost ₹2.15 lakh in a credit card update scam; case registered at Kashigaon police station. | Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: A 49-year-old man from Mira Road became the latest target of cyber fraudsters who cheated him of more than Rs 2.15 lakh by making him download a link after convincing him that he had to update his credit card in order to remove monthly charges amounting Rs 700.

In his statement to the police, the complainant-Mohammed Hassan who works as a marble polisher said that he received a call from a person who identified himself as the representative of the credit card company.

The caller claimed that he would incur a monthly fee of Rs.700 which he could save by updating the card. He later sent a link and asked him to download an application and fill his credit card details including card verification value (CVV).

The unsuspecting complainant complied following which Rs 2,15,136 was siphoned off from his account via three fraudulent transactions.

An offence under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology Act was registered at the Kashigaon police station against the unidentified cyber crook on Tuesday. Further investigations were underway.