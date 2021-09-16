Mira Bhayandar: MBMC finally wakes up to keep seashores clean

In a much needed respite for villagers living in the coastal belt of Uttan near Bhayandar, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally shouldered the responsibility of keeping the seashore free from garbage.

Following local municipal corporator Sharmila Bagaji’s repeated requests and follow-ups for the past couple of years, the MBMC’s sanitation department deputed a dedicated team of ten civic personnel to ensure cleanliness of the shoreline between Bhatte-Bunder and Pali village.

Contractors have also been directed to ferry the garbage in compactor trucks to the waste processing unit. “It is a belated but welcome move, but I hope that the civic administration has deployed the mechanism on a permanent basis so that the beaches remain garbage-free,” said Sharmila Bagaji, while stressing the need of an improvised waste management mechanism for this coastal region.

With the civic administration led by commissioner Dilip Dhole, taking up the initiative, the beaches are slowly but steadily getting their glory back. Blessed with 5 kilometres of waterfront, the coastal belt of Uttan had continued to remain neglected, prompting the fisher folk to team up and launch clean-up drives with the help of social organization at regular intervals.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 07:23 PM IST