Mira Bhayandar: Drug peddler held with MD worth over Rs 18 lakh

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested a notorious peddler who was found to be in possession of a huge amount of Mephedrone drug, also known as MD.

Acting on a tip-off, the ANC team led by Police Inspector- Devidas Handore under the supervision of DCP (crime), Dr. Mahesh Patil, laid a trap near the Mira Road railway station and arrested the accused drug peddler who has been identified as Sadik Rashid Ansari (19)- a resident of Nagindas Pada area of Nallasopara (east).

Upon frisking he was found to be in possession of 378 grams of MD. The estimated value of the seized drug consignment is pegged at Rs. 18.94 lakh, police said. An offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road, against the accused who has been remanded to custody.

Further investigations were on to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 06:29 PM IST