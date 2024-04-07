Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC Embarks On Demolition Drive For Illegal Construction Amid Upcoming Elections

Demolition Drive | File

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has embarked on a drive to demolish illegal structures, mainly those that cropped up during the ongoing poll season.

The anti-encroachment squad razed more than half a dozen sheds and multi-storey structures in Ghodbunder and Kashimira areas on April 4 and several structures in ward 4 with JCBs and manpower amidst tight police deployment on Saturday.

Illegal Construction Spree Amid Election Season

The notorious land mafia has seemingly taken advantage of the election wave and the subsequent imposition of the model code of conduct and has ventured into a massive illegal construction spree in the twin-city. They are aware of the fact that a large number of personnel from the MBMC including ward officials remain busy on poll duty.

Special Demolition Drive Targets Illegal Construction

“We have launched a special demolition drive to weed out the illegalities. Those involved in illegal construction will not be spared. Apart from demolitions, cases under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act will be registered against the offenders,” warned additional municipal commissioner Dr Sambhaji Panpatte.

The chawl mafia has also earned notoriety for constructing single-room tenements, which involve less investments, but fetch more profit.