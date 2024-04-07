Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC Accelerates Mapping Of Underground Utilities, Project Launched Under PM Modi's 'Gati Shakti' Plan

Pipe laying work in Bhayandar | File

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has fast-tracked the work to digitally map all underground utility lines of roads across the twin-city.

The civic body does not have accurate maps of underground water and drainage pipelines, resulting in underground cables of the internet, power cables, water, drainage and gas lines continuing to suffer inadvertent damages during repair and digging work, causing huge convenience to citizens.

“The data of the mapping software will not only give accurate and detailed information on the number of utility lines on any particular road and their exact underground location, but can also be used to keep track of the work carried out on each road,” said Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Katkar.

Insights Into MBMC's Gati Shakti Master Plan Implementation

This project forms an integral component of the prime minister’s Gati Shakti Master Plan launched in 2021 with a focus on improving coordination, planning and execution of infrastructure projects.

“The mapping is being conducted under the aegis of an expert consultant. Apart from clearly marked routes of all the utility lines passing beneath the roads, mapping will also keep a record of the depth at which the lines are laid, their diameter and their exact location so that they are not damaged accidentally during digging for a project,” said City Engineer Deepak Khambit.

The mapping data compiled by civic bodies will be a crucial asset for all state and central government departments to have visibility of each other’s activities.