Gati Shakthi: MBMC Fast-Tracks Digital Mapping Of Underground Utilities

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has fast-tracked the work to digitally map all underground utility lines of roads across the twin-city. The population of the twin-city has been growing rapidly, as a result, the extent of underground utilities provided has also witnessed a significant increase in the last couple of decades.

However, the civic body does not have accurate maps of underground water and drainage pipelines, as a result there have been several instances when underground cables of various utilities such as internet and power cables, water, drainage and gas lines continue to suffer inadvertent damages during repair and digging works causing huge convenience to citizens.

“The data of the mapping software will not only give an accurate and detailed information on the number of utility lines on any particular road and their exact underground location, but can also be used to keep track of the work carried out on each road.” said municipal commissioner-Sanjay Katkar.

The digital mapping project is also an integral component of the Prime Minister’s ambitious-Gati Shakti Master Plan which was launched in 2021 with a focus on improving coordination, planning and execution of infrastructure projects which requires a host of regulatory approvals like environmental clearance, land acquisition proceedings, shifting of utilities, specifications and drawings.

“The mapping is being conducted under the aegis of an expert consultant. Apart from clearly marked routes of all the utility lines passing beneath the roads, mapping will also keep a record of the depth at which the lines are laid, their diameter and exact location so that they are not damaged accidentally during digging for a project.” said City Engineer- Deepak Khambit.

Moreover, the mapping data compiled by all civic bodies will be a crucial asset for all state and central government departments having visibility of each other’s activities providing information while planning and execution of projects in a comprehensive manner.