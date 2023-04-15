Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC demolishes illegal hutments obstructing pre-monsoon desilting work

FPJ

To ensure that the pre-monsoon desilting work does not face any type of obstruction, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), conducted a survey of areas alongside nullahs and other water bodies in the twin-city.

The survey revealed, heavy encroachments in the form of illegal hutments which had mushroomed alongside three major nullahs which not only get clogged due to rampant dumping of waste into them, but also create obstruction in the desilting work.

Four illegal tenements demolished

MBMC’s anti-encroachment squad demolished four such tenements in the Jai Bajrang Nagar area of Bhayandar (west) with the help of a JCB and manpower on Wednesday. Breaking the age-old ritual of delayed beginning of the annual pre-monsoon desilting work, the civic administration fast tracked the exercise which is likely to begin from Monday.

“Other structures which pose hurdles for desilting will be removed in 2-3 days. We will also adopt a manual mechanism to weed out dead mangrove shrubs in creeks.” said additional civic chief-Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte.

The MBMC hires private agencies for manual and mechanical excavation with JCB’s, Boat-Poclain’s and Hydraulic Earth Moving Machines for the desilting work across the six zonal divisions demarcated in the twin-city.

Private contractors roped in for the work

Contractors are also roped in for the provision of suction pumps to de-water chronic flooding spots. It has been alleged that ample scope has been provided for the contractors to manipulate loopholes in the clock-based pricing structure, exploitation of workers by denying minimum wages and safety gears to continue with their routine money minting exercise.

However, the MBMC claims to have put in place adequate steps like- real time video shooting, dedicated on-site supervision teams, submission of before and after photos with bills- to prevent any type of manipulations in the hiring process.

There are around 155 major and minor nullahs in the twin-city which measure up to more than 240 km’s and the expenses towards the desilting project is estimated at ₹3.5 crore, this year.