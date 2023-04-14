Mira Bhayandar: 'Ghost' entries in tax registry stare at MBMC; properties of 291 defaulters who owe ₹6.5 Cr sealed | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: After setting an all-time high by recovering nearly Rs.186 crore for the current fiscal (2022-2023), the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has embarked on a mission to weed out thousands of “ghost” entries from its property tax registry.

As per statistics sourced out from the property tax department, the number of properties in the twin-city is currently pegged at around 3,49,977 including residential, commercial and industrial units. While a total of 3,10,154 citizens cleared their tax dues, nearly 291 properties of defaulters were sealed during the recovery drive.

40,000 taxpayers in the outstanding/ arrear list

Although around 40,000 taxpayers continue to fare in the outstanding/ arrear list, the number of ghost (non-existent) and double entries have piled up in the past several years. This apart from recovery through penal tax which occupy a lion’s share in the civic ledger. “After compilation of recovery figures from actual tax payers this year, we have narrowed down to around 40,000 properties. Our teams along with the agency hired to conduct fresh assessments have been directed to carry out a comprehensive field survey aimed at weeding out double entries and non-existent properties to update our tax registry with real figures.” confirmed, deputy municipal commissioner- Sanjay Shinde.

In addition to this, the tax department aims to initiate a mop-up round and also recover arrears amounting more than Rs. 6.53 crore by auctioning properties of tax defaulters which were sealed during the recovery drive. The MBMC aims to focus on three major points including continuous tax collection, comprehensive property survey and verification of information. This apart from training attention on taking strict action against those who have failed to clear their dues or have issued dud cheques to the civic body.

Early Bird Discounts

In a rewarding move for diligent property taxpayers, the MBMC has decided to continue with its early bird discount scheme. Taxpayers who pay before 30, June and 31, July will get an incentive of five and three percent respectively. Last year nearly 1.60lakh citizens had availed the early bird offer which led to the recovery of 74 crore till 31, July.

The MBMC which has set a target of collecting Rs. 240 crore for the 2023-2024 fiscal, is updating its system to incorporate more features in its software, following which bills will be generated and distributed from 1 May onwards.