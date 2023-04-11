 Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC begins structural audit of 30-Year-old buildings
Civic administration had made it obligatory for owners and residents to get their buildings inspected by qualified structural engineers listed on the civic panel.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC begins structural audit of 30-Year-old buildings | Representative Image

Stung by the cold-shoulder response by occupants to repeated notices and reminders, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has rolled up its sleeves to get the structural audit done of all the 30-year-old plus buildings in the twin-city, before the onset of the rainy season. 

In accordance with the relevant sections of the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, the civic administration had made it obligatory for owners and residents of buildings in existence for more than 30 years, to get their buildings inspected by qualified structural engineers listed on the civic panel.

Municipal commissioner held meeting with ward officials

Subsequently, notices were issued to 1108 structures after an extensive survey, however, only 184 occupants responded positively and submitted the certificates after conducting recommended corrective repairs needed for structural stability. Municipal commissioner held a meeting with ward officials on Monday and directed all six ward officials to ensure that structural stability of all such buildings are conducted till 30, April, failing which they will be held liable to face disciplinary action, in event of any disaster related to such structures.

Buildings to be categorised in three types after audit

“The buildings are categorized into three types- C1, C2, and C3, following a structural audit. The C1 category buildings are considered most dangerous to live in, and are vacated and demolished. The C2 category covers those that require major reconstruction, and the C3 category are those that require minor repairs. Buildings falling under the C1 category will be demolished in May.” said deputy municipal commissioner Maruti Gaikwad. If occupants express their inability to pay the audit fees, the MBMC will bear the charges.  

