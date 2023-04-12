 Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC to weed out 'Ghost' entries in property tax registry
The number of properties in the twin city is currently pegged at around 3,49,977 including residential, commercial, and industrial units.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
After setting an all-time high record by recovering nearly Rs186 crore for the current fiscal, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has embarked on a mission to weed out thousands of “ghost” entries from its property tax registry.

As per details, the number of properties in the twin city is currently pegged at around 3,49,977 including residential, commercial and industrial units.

Agency directed to carry comprehensive field survey

While a total of 3,10,154 citizens cleared their tax dues, nearly 291 properties of defaulters were sealed during the recovery drive. Although around 40,000 taxpayers continue to fare in the outstanding/arrear list, the number of ghost (non-existent) and double entries have piled up in the past several years. This is apart from recovery through a penal tax which occupies a lion’s share in the civic ledger.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Shinden said, “Our teams along with the agency hired to conduct fresh assessments have been directed to carry out a comprehensive field survey aimed at weeding out double entries and non-existent properties to update our tax registry with real figures.”

