Mira-Bhayandar: With ₹182 crore in property tax collection, MBMC sets a new high this year |

In a first, the property tax collections of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for the current fiscal (2022-23) has increased by more than 20 percent, compared to the previous fiscal. The MBMC had managed to recover a little over ₹181.52 crore till Friday night (31, March) which is the last day of the financial year, clocking 88 percent recovery of the total amount billed by the civic body.

Last year the collections were limited to ₹150 crore. Property tax contributes a lion’s share in the overall revenue generation sources of the civic body. A cursory glance at the collection figures showed a significant surge in digital modes of payments including links on the municipal website and mobile application facilitated by the civic administration.

Tax department aims to collect arrears more than ₹5.12 crore

This year, more than ₹665.27 crore was received from 1,25,697 taxpayers via digital payments. While 91,560 people collectively paid ₹75.21 crore by cheques, 92,898 opted to pay cash. In addition to this the tax department aims to mop arrears amounting more than ₹5.12 crore by auctioning nearly 300 properties of tax defaulters which were sealed during the recovery drive.

“Despite limited manpower, our entire team dedicatedly worked to achieve this target. I am thankful to all officials, on-field personnel and citizens who dutifully paid their taxes which helps in accelerating the all-around development of the twin city.” said municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole.

The MBMC aims to focus on three major points including continuous tax collection, comprehensive property survey and verification of information while setting up a target for the 2023-2024 fiscal. This apart from training attention on taking strict action against those who have failed to clear their dues or have issued dud cheques to the civic body.