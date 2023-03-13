Mira Bhayandar: MBMC unveils ₹2,174 Cr budget with no tax hike |

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Monday unveiled a Rs2,174.54 crore budget having Rs25 lakh as surplus for the year 2023-24.

The current budget estimates exceed last year’s figures by 19.48%. In 2022-23, the administration presented a draft budget of R1,817.90 crore, which was further escalated by the standing committee and the general body. Usually, the draft budget is presented by the commissioner to the standing committee, which tables it before the mayor-led general body for a final nod. However, the 5-year term of the civic body ended in August 2022 and elections are yet to be held.

The budget was formulated at the administrative level by the civic chief Dilip Dhole. The tax structure remains unchanged. From electrifying its bus fleet and induction of spray cannons under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to the beautification of gardens, plantation and encouraging eco-friendly initiatives under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, the budget shows a big imprint of the state and Central government.

The future plans include concreting 45 roads on the virtue of Rs500 crore loan raised from a private bank, Rs56.22 crore for upgrading the fire and emergency services wing, Rs4 crore for the garbage-free city initiative, Rs57.63 crore for beautifying and maintaining the existing 79 gardens and 12 playgrounds with provisions to develop more gardens, Rs22 crore for the bio-mining project to scientifically dispose of the huge volume of unprocessed garbage that has accumulated at the uphill dumping yard in Uttan, Rs1.5 crore for extending digital classroom facilities and setting up fully equipped labs, Rs5.25 crore to provide physiotherapy and related medical remedy to the physically challenged, Rs6.58 crore for the women and child welfare development to conduct skill development and job-oriented courses, Rs6.12 crore for sport-related facilities, Rs50 lakh to provide free medical facilities to senior citizens.

Apart from training focus on tapping new avenues of revenue generation, enhancing basic facilities and completing existing infrastructure projects in a time-bound manner, Dhole has emphasized on better connectivity by mooting a network of cement roads in the twin-city.

“Health, education, infrastructure, environment and transparent working are the main pillars of our budget,” he said.

