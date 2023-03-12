Mira-Bhayandar: Municipal commissioner to present and pass budget for second time in MBMC history

FPJ

For the second time in the history of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the annual budget will be passed in the absence of municipal corporators. Usually, the budget is presented by the commissioner to the mayor and the BMC standing committee chairperson. However, the five-year term of the civic body ended in August, 2022.

Consequently, the budget has been formulated at the administrative level and the municipal commissioner - Dilip Dhole will present it to himself and approve it on Monday (13, March) in the capacity of the state-appointed administrator running the civic body.

New team to form budget

Dhole had constituted a committee comprising senior officials for suggestions towards tapping new avenues of revenue generation and measures to cut down on unneeded expenditures.

Facing a daunting task of augmenting its revenue by at least 25% to remain eligible for grants provided by the Central government for various projects and initiatives under the aegis of the 15th Finance Commission, the committee has suggested a hike in the existing structure, highly placed sources said.

₹2,252.65 crore MBMC budget in 2022

Last year, the administration presented a draft budget of ₹1,817.90 crore to the standing committee which inflated the figures by a whopping ₹410 crore. The general body had further escalated it by ₹25 crore to reach an all-time high of ₹2,252.65 crore.

The budget was passed on the virtue of the majority enjoyed by the BJP amidst sharp criticism from the opposition.

Since there is no standing committee currently in place due to the suspended state of the corporation and the lack of an elected wing, the municipal commissioner has all the powers to table and approve the budget in his capacity as administrator.

No changes possible in budget this time

If the corporators, after their new term begins, desire to make changes in the budget, it may not be possible. As per rules, they can give their suggestions and inputs to the commissioner, who will have to pass on the same to the standing committee. If only the standing committee approves, the changes could be made, else, this administrative budget will be effective till the end of the financial year.