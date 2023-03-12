Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC announces 24-hour water cut on March 15 due to repair works

File | Photo: Representative Image

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has announced a 24-hour water cut due to repair and maintenance work of the pipelines to be undertaken by the Shahad Temghar (STEM) water supply authority on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the water department, the supply will be shut for 24 hours from 9 am on March 15 to 9 am on March 16.

Even after completion of repair works, services are bound to be affected for the following couple of days due to low pressure, informed an official who appealed residents to use water with utmost care avoiding unnecessary wastage.

Against the requirement of over 225 MLD, the twin-city has an allotted supply of 221 MLD, including 135 MLD from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and 86 MLD from the STEM water supply authority. However, the actual supply continues to hover around 200 MLD.

